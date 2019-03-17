Could a terrorist attack happen in Kingman?

KINGMAN – On Friday, March 15, we all woke up to the news that in distant New Zealand, a 28-year old Australian man killed 49 people in two mosques in Christchurch on the east coast of New Zealand’s South Island. This tragic event is just one in a long chain of hate-motivated terrorist attacks around the world.
The Daily Miner called the local mosque to check on its reaction and experience. But Iman Umar Farooq Mahmood, who has lived in Kingman for 10 years now, says that his temple was never under an actual assault.
“No, it’s great. There was a dozen people protesting on the street when we were first opening,” he said. “But residents of Kingman came with flowers and make those people go away.”
Mahmood is saddened to hear about the mass shooting in New Zealand.
“All humanity is like one body,” he said. “When some parts ache, the whole body aches and is uncomfortable. When people are being oppressed, killed or tortured, even if far away, we also feel the pain.”
He admitted that it’s a difficult time for his religion. Being a Muslim these days feels like a crime, Mahmood said.
“Like carrying a piece of charcoal in your hand,” he said.
He encourages people of Kingman to visit his mosque and learn about the local Muslim community – about 25 families, many doctors.
“The attack in New Zealand is tragic and unimaginable,” said Kingman Police Department Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families.”
“We enjoy a good relationship with all the faith denominations in Kingman,” he added. “They are some simple steps that any house of worship can take to minimize chances of being attacked. “
Chief Cooper said that KPD has the ability to provide basic talks and appropriate training.
