Council talks injection well, Stockton Hill Road project

Council will discuss awarding the bid for a water recharge injection well at the Hilltop wastewater plant and expanding the Stockton Hill Road project at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Council will discuss awarding the bid for a water recharge injection well at the Hilltop wastewater plant and expanding the Stockton Hill Road project at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: March 17, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Council will discuss awarding the bid for a water recharge injection well at the Hilltop wastewater plant and expanding the Stockton Hill Road project at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

Council opened bids on Feb. 28 for the drilling, casing and pump testing of a reclaimed water recharge injection well at the Hilltop Wastewater Treatment Plant injection well No. 1. The project was recommended by the Reclaimed Water Reuse Study in 2016. Staff recommends accepting the low bid from KP Ventures Well Drilling, $423,227.

With crews hammering away at the Stockton Hill Road project, City staff is requesting that Council take a look at two proposals for additional work. The first would add a portion of Gordon drive between Stockton and N. Shadow Road to the mill and overlay work. The second would modify a culvert crossing that goes across Stockton Hill Road south of Hillcrest Drive. That would add two 48-inch culverts across Stockton Hill Road to increase the crossing’s capacity, as it receives a significant amount of storm flow. The first addition, $79,750, would come from the Pavement Preservation Capital Projects Fund. The second, $251,798, would be paid form the Flood Control Fund.

Council will consider approval of a job order proposal from Kincheloe Construction for underground utility pipeline construction costing about $304,500. The work entails three new fire hydrants and 1,640 linear feet of 8-inch PVC water line on Pine and Sixth streets. Funding will come from the Water Capital Renewal Fund.

Council could approve a proposal for branding services for the Kingman Economic Development and Planning Department. Staff recommends acceptance of a mid-range proposal from North Star for $64,000. The project will take about 24 weeks to complete and entails research, insights and strategy, and an action plan. The department’s budget will cover $50,000, with the remaining funds to come from the department’s savings.

Council could vote on two street improvement deferrals. The first is for a portion of Beverly Avenue, where a building permit has been submitted for a remodel of existing buildings. That work, $100,000, requires that street improvements be completed as construction will exceed $20,000. The operations manager for the property owner is asking for a deferral, but the Traffic Safety Committee doesn’t feel the request meets the criteria for deferral. Staff is asking for Council’s direction.

The second request for deferral comes in relation to the remodel of the Hilltop Motel which has an estimated construction valuation of $247,300. The property adjoins three streets, and the deferral request is for Pierce Street. The Traffic Safety Committee recommends the City grant the deferral until adjoining properties on the west side of Pierce Street develop.

In work session, Council will hear a report from the Utility Billing and Licensing Department. It will also discuss centralized procurement and dollar stores in Kingman.

