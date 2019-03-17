February LifeSkill winners learn about fairness

KINGMAN – Larson LifeSkills recently announced its February winners.

For the month of February students were taught fairness and how to show it to their peers. Students show fairness by considering other’s needs, following the rules of school and treating others respectfully.

The winners are Daniel Ayala, Kyle Brown, Chevelle Perry, James Sweet, Noelani Deck and Robert Lujan.

Information provided by Camille Larson