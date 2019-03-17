OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, March 18
Weather  41.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

February LifeSkill winners learn about fairness

The Larson LifeSkills winners for fairness are from left to right: Daniel Ayala (9), Kyle Brown (10), Chevelle Perry (10), James Sweet (10), Noelani Deck (10), and Robert Lujan (10). (Photo courtesy of Camille Larson)

The Larson LifeSkills winners for fairness are from left to right: Daniel Ayala (9), Kyle Brown (10), Chevelle Perry (10), James Sweet (10), Noelani Deck (10), and Robert Lujan (10). (Photo courtesy of Camille Larson)

Originally Published: March 17, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Larson LifeSkills recently announced its February winners.

For the month of February students were taught fairness and how to show it to their peers. Students show fairness by considering other’s needs, following the rules of school and treating others respectfully.

The winners are Daniel Ayala, Kyle Brown, Chevelle Perry, James Sweet, Noelani Deck and Robert Lujan.

Information provided by Camille Larson

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman Photo | R-E-S-P-E-C-T this Month’s Life Skill
Kingman Photo | Learning to be responsible
Teaching, and rewarding, respect
Kingman Photo | Awarding Responsibility
Kingman Photo: Responsibility is a Great Life Skill

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
20
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
20
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
22
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*