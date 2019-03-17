Horoscopes | March 18, 2019

Birthdays: Lily Collins, 30; Adam Levine, 40; Queen Latifah, 49; Vanessa Williams, 56.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Being understanding will help you avoid a standoff with someone who can jeopardize your position, reputation or chance to advance. You will obtain valuable information if you network.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Consider your objective and get the ball rolling. Refuse to let an emotional matter throw you off schedule.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Make changes at home or to the way you handle responsibilities. Stick to the rules and regulations in order to dodge criticism and complaints.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Forge into the future with greater optimism. Consider new ways to solve old problems, and discuss your ideas with someone who can help you make your dreams come true.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let the changes others make disturb you. Refuse to let your emotions interfere with your responsibilities or reputation.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to let anyone sideline you by promising the impossible and winning over your support. Be upfront about what you can offer, and throw in an incentive to those who stand by you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Your actions will be what prompts others to pitch in and help. Personal improvements, both emotionally and physically, will lead to an unexpected opportunity.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Traveling, communicating and networking will spark ideas that will encourage you to make personal changes you’ve been considering for some time. A career change looks promising.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Walk away from gossip and those who play mind games with you. Personal gains will come your way if you are cautious and rely on yourself.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An unexpected change at home will make you consider your options. Slow down and make changes that will protect your finances and your possessions.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be careful; mishaps are possible if you are reckless or let your emotions interfere with your common sense. Give-and-take will be fortuitous.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick to the basics and the truth. The action you take will make a lasting impression on someone important.