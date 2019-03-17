OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, March 18
Weather  41.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes | March 18, 2019

Originally Published: March 17, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Birthdays: Lily Collins, 30; Adam Levine, 40; Queen Latifah, 49; Vanessa Williams, 56.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Being understanding will help you avoid a standoff with someone who can jeopardize your position, reputation or chance to advance. You will obtain valuable information if you network.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Consider your objective and get the ball rolling. Refuse to let an emotional matter throw you off schedule.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Make changes at home or to the way you handle responsibilities. Stick to the rules and regulations in order to dodge criticism and complaints.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Forge into the future with greater optimism. Consider new ways to solve old problems, and discuss your ideas with someone who can help you make your dreams come true.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let the changes others make disturb you. Refuse to let your emotions interfere with your responsibilities or reputation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to let anyone sideline you by promising the impossible and winning over your support. Be upfront about what you can offer, and throw in an incentive to those who stand by you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Your actions will be what prompts others to pitch in and help. Personal improvements, both emotionally and physically, will lead to an unexpected opportunity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Traveling, communicating and networking will spark ideas that will encourage you to make personal changes you’ve been considering for some time. A career change looks promising.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Walk away from gossip and those who play mind games with you. Personal gains will come your way if you are cautious and rely on yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An unexpected change at home will make you consider your options. Slow down and make changes that will protect your finances and your possessions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be careful; mishaps are possible if you are reckless or let your emotions interfere with your common sense. Give-and-take will be fortuitous.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick to the basics and the truth. The action you take will make a lasting impression on someone important.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Horoscope: April 19, 2017
Horoscopes | February 28, 2019
Horoscope: June 9, 2017
Horoscopes | January 23, 2019
Horoscopes | June 15, 2018

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
20
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
20
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
22
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*