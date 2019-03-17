OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, March 18
Weather  41.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Bulldog selected as Student Rotarian for academic achievements

Matthew Mendez, middle, a Kingman High School senior, was selected as the Kingman Rotary Club’s Student Rotarian. (Photo courtesy Jenn Pickering)

Matthew Mendez, middle, a Kingman High School senior, was selected as the Kingman Rotary Club’s Student Rotarian. (Photo courtesy Jenn Pickering)

Originally Published: March 17, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Matthew Mendez, a senior at Kingman High School, was recently selected as the Kingman Rotary Club’s Student Rotarian. Mendez was selected because of his high achievements in academics, athletics and leadership.

Mendez has represented the Bulldogs as a member of the golf teams for four years. He has played on the varsity baseball and basketball teams. He was selected as rookie of the year during his freshman season on the golf team and most valuable player during his junior year.

Outside of athletics, Mendez has been equally successful in the classroom. He has received awards in science and math. Mendez has received the dean’s tuition scholarship from Northern Arizona University. He is excited to become a Lumberjack at NAU and earn a bachelor’s degree in engineering.

Information provided by Kingman Rotary Club

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Amanda Villeso represents KAOL as Student Rotarian
Kingman Photo | Grimes Represents KHS As Student Rotarian
Kingman Photo | KHS's Courtney Mossor student Rotarian
Sadie Snay is Student Rotarian for 2017 Fall Semester
Kingman Photo | Carlos Rodriguez earns title of Student Rotarian

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
20
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
20
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
22
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*