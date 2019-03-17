KRMC volunteer services offer scholarships

KINGMAN – The Volunteer Services program at Kingman Regional Medical Center is awarding scholarships to students who are pursuing a career in healthcare.

Cecelia Clouser, interim volunteer services manager, said the volunteers started providing the students with the opportunity back in the 1990’s when they were still an auxiliary.

Students who are enrolled full-time for the fall 2019 semester can apply to receive up to $1,000 in tuition assistance and part-time students can qualify for up to $750 to go toward tuition.

“Our KRMC volunteers encourage students to apply, we are happy to help any student who is our future and interested in the medical field,” Clouser said. “Many of our awarded recipients are teens who have volunteered at KRMC.”

Applications are not limited to just teens. KRMC employees and adults have also been awarded scholarships.

“We welcome all applicants,” Clouser said.

Applications are available on KRMC’s website at, https://bit.ly/2TJtZAS and printed applications can be obtained KRMC Gift Boutique near the main entrance of the hospital.

Applicants must demonstrate academic performance, character in life, interested in a career in the medical field and have at least a 3.0 GPA.

The deadline to apply at 5 p.m. Monday, April 1. Scholarship applications can be submitted at the KRMC Gift Boutique. Incomplete or late applications will not be considered. Scholarship awards will be announced by May 31.

For more information contact, KRMC Volunteer Services at 928-263-5673.