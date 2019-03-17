OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, March 18
Weather  41.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

KRMC volunteer services offer scholarships

The Volunteer Services program at Kingman Regional Medical Center is awarding scholarships to students who are pursuing a career in healthcare. (Daily Miner file photo)

The Volunteer Services program at Kingman Regional Medical Center is awarding scholarships to students who are pursuing a career in healthcare. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: March 17, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Volunteer Services program at Kingman Regional Medical Center is awarding scholarships to students who are pursuing a career in healthcare.

Cecelia Clouser, interim volunteer services manager, said the volunteers started providing the students with the opportunity back in the 1990’s when they were still an auxiliary.

Students who are enrolled full-time for the fall 2019 semester can apply to receive up to $1,000 in tuition assistance and part-time students can qualify for up to $750 to go toward tuition.

“Our KRMC volunteers encourage students to apply, we are happy to help any student who is our future and interested in the medical field,” Clouser said. “Many of our awarded recipients are teens who have volunteered at KRMC.”

Applications are not limited to just teens. KRMC employees and adults have also been awarded scholarships.

“We welcome all applicants,” Clouser said.

Applications are available on KRMC’s website at, https://bit.ly/2TJtZAS and printed applications can be obtained KRMC Gift Boutique near the main entrance of the hospital.

Applicants must demonstrate academic performance, character in life, interested in a career in the medical field and have at least a 3.0 GPA.

The deadline to apply at 5 p.m. Monday, April 1. Scholarship applications can be submitted at the KRMC Gift Boutique. Incomplete or late applications will not be considered. Scholarship awards will be announced by May 31.

For more information contact, KRMC Volunteer Services at 928-263-5673.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

KRMC volunteers purchase state-of-the-art equipment
Volunteer Scholarships
Volunteers donate to hospital, students
Soroptimists present awards, scholarships for education
Medical assistance available

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
20
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
20
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
22
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*