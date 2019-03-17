OFFERS
Letter | Thank you for the Circus Editorial

Danette Zachary, Local resident
Originally Published: March 17, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Dear KD Miner, I cannot thank you enough for Sunday’s Editorial: Circuses are a relic of the past, time to move forward.

What a great article! I wholeheartedly agree! I had my heart broken when the county supervisors failed to do anything, when the City Council passed only the Resolution, and then at last Tuesday’s meeting when they again postponed the vote. I sincerely hope this makes a difference.

Thank you for taking a stand on behalf of the animals and a humane community. You guys and gals rock!

