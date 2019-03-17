OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, March 18
Weather  41.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Meals on Wheels volunteer, KRMC social worker guests at Rotary Club

Kathleen Caruso, right, was presented with Citizen of the Month for the month of March. Caruso is pictured with rotarian Jo Ann Oxsen. (Photo courtesy of Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club)

Kathleen Caruso, right, was presented with Citizen of the Month for the month of March. Caruso is pictured with rotarian Jo Ann Oxsen. (Photo courtesy of Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club)

Originally Published: March 17, 2019 7:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club featured Marty Adams, Kingman Regional Medical Center Social Worker at its March 8 meeting.

Adams has been with KRMC for 14 years and his lived in Kingman for 32 years. March is Social Work Month and Adams acknowledged the 10 social workers at KRMC cover “womb to tomb” and the majority hold master degrees.

photo

Marty Adams, Kingman Regional Medical Center Social Worker, left, with club President Becky Fawson. (Photo courtesy of Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club)

Responsibilities the KRMC social workers are responsible for include assessment of all age ranges of patients, including mothers of newborns who may be addicted and need their infants tested, education of patients and their families, performance of mental assessment exams and referrals to mental health, if indicated. Adams can be contacted at madams@azkrmc.com.

The Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club presenting Kathleen Caruso with the March Citizen of the Month award.

Caruso has volunteered for 10 years as a driver for Meals on Wheels and has also volunteered at the Powerhouse, Mohave Museum of History and the Arts and Kathryn Heidenreich Senior Center. 

Caruso previously said to the Daily Miner, there is no big deal about volunteering and that everyone needs help sometimes.

Information provided by Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Meals on Wheels volunteer celebrated for her efforts
Bachelorette sold at auction
Kingman Photo: Toastmasters visit Rotary 66
Rotary seeks Ukrainian translators
Photo: Speaking to Rotary

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
20
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
20
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
22
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*