Meals on Wheels volunteer, KRMC social worker guests at Rotary Club

KINGMAN – Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club featured Marty Adams, Kingman Regional Medical Center Social Worker at its March 8 meeting.
Adams has been with KRMC for 14 years and his lived in Kingman for 32 years. March is Social Work Month and Adams acknowledged the 10 social workers at KRMC cover “womb to tomb” and the majority hold master degrees.
Responsibilities the KRMC social workers are responsible for include assessment of all age ranges of patients, including mothers of newborns who may be addicted and need their infants tested, education of patients and their families, performance of mental assessment exams and referrals to mental health, if indicated. Adams can be contacted at madams@azkrmc.com.
The Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club presenting Kathleen Caruso with the March Citizen of the Month award.
Caruso has volunteered for 10 years as a driver for Meals on Wheels and has also volunteered at the Powerhouse, Mohave Museum of History and the Arts and Kathryn Heidenreich Senior Center.
Caruso previously said to the Daily Miner, there is no big deal about volunteering and that everyone needs help sometimes.
Information provided by Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club
