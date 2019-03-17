OFFERS
Obituary | Clinton Wayne Land

Clinton Wayne Land

Originally Published: March 17, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Former Texas resident Clinton Wayne Land passed away at his home after a lengthy illness in Bullhead City, Arizona on March 9, 2019. He was surrounded by family at his passing.

At his request, no service will be held.

Mr. Land was born Aug. 23, 1945 in Temple, Texas to John W. and Thelma Lee Land. Mr. Land was an Army veteran. In 1988, Mr. Land moved to Arizona with his family. He worked many years for the Dr. Pepper Company in Temple and retired from the Colorado Belle Hotel and Casino in Laughlin, Nevada.

He and his wife, Olga, enjoyed 41 wonderful years together. He is preceded in death by a son; James Larry Land, parents; John W. and Thelma Lee Land, two brothers; Donny and Richie Land, and two sisters; Barbara Hall and Joanne Haywood. He is survived by his wife; Olga Cavalleo Land, several brothers and sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews, and several great-nieces and nephews he also was a Ta-Ta.

Condolences may be sent to 719 Sea Spray Place, Bullhead City, AZ 86442.

