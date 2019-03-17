OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, March 18
Weather  41.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Road maintenance questions kickoff Republican forum meeting

City Manager Ron Foggin and councilwomen Deana Nelson and SueAnn Mello Keener were the speakers at Wednesday’s Mohave Republican Forum meeting. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

City Manager Ron Foggin and councilwomen Deana Nelson and SueAnn Mello Keener were the speakers at Wednesday’s Mohave Republican Forum meeting. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: March 17, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – One of the first questions fielded by City Manager Ron Foggin and councilwomen Deana Nelson and SueAnn Mello Keener at Wednesday’s Mohave Republican Forum meeting was in regards to how Kingman is addressing its roads without funding.

Foggin said the reality is that without funding, roads won’t be addressed. He said at a recent “budget kickoff meeting” a five-year forecast for revenues and expenditures was discussed.

“Part of that conversation was in regards to what is the plan moving forward on (roads). The answer is we have to have a funding source for roads,” Foggin said. “What we refer to as the gas tax distribution is really not adequate and has not kept up with the cost of repairing and replacing roads.”

The half-percent sales tax that was dedicated to road maintenance was voted away with the passage of Proposition 413. That leaves the City with a bit more than $800,000 a year for road maintenance. The ongoing Stockton Hill Road Project alone cost more than $1 million. That project was not affected by the repeal of the tax increase.

“We’re not folding our arms and saying we’re not going to talk about it anymore, the Council is dedicated to continuing to have that conversation,” Foggin said. “I think one of the things we’re going to be asking Council to look at as we move forward is how do we communicate the issues of streets back to the community, and how do we convince the community that this is an important issue that we need to pay for.”

He said it’s likely the future will see a ballot measure on the issue.

“You’re not going to get the wool pulled over your eyes, not going to happen again,” said Councilwoman Mello Keener in speaking to how citizens would need to vote on the issue.

“That’s seriously what we come back to, is that we need you guys to understand completely that the tax is important, unfortunately we can’t survive without it,” added Councilwoman Nelson. “But I guarantee you that this Council is looking at the situation 100 percent saying everything that we choose is going to go to you.”

The passage of Proposition 413 requires that all future proposed increases to the City’s sales and use tax rates go to the citizens for a vote.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman the focus of Wednesday’s Mohave Republican Forum meeting
Nelson, Watkins join Keener on Council
Newly-elected mayor, councilmembers to be sworn into office
Council ready to move Kingman forward
City prepares for new Council, tax rate

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
20
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
20
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
22
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*