Road maintenance questions kickoff Republican forum meeting

KINGMAN – One of the first questions fielded by City Manager Ron Foggin and councilwomen Deana Nelson and SueAnn Mello Keener at Wednesday’s Mohave Republican Forum meeting was in regards to how Kingman is addressing its roads without funding.

Foggin said the reality is that without funding, roads won’t be addressed. He said at a recent “budget kickoff meeting” a five-year forecast for revenues and expenditures was discussed.

“Part of that conversation was in regards to what is the plan moving forward on (roads). The answer is we have to have a funding source for roads,” Foggin said. “What we refer to as the gas tax distribution is really not adequate and has not kept up with the cost of repairing and replacing roads.”

The half-percent sales tax that was dedicated to road maintenance was voted away with the passage of Proposition 413. That leaves the City with a bit more than $800,000 a year for road maintenance. The ongoing Stockton Hill Road Project alone cost more than $1 million. That project was not affected by the repeal of the tax increase.

“We’re not folding our arms and saying we’re not going to talk about it anymore, the Council is dedicated to continuing to have that conversation,” Foggin said. “I think one of the things we’re going to be asking Council to look at as we move forward is how do we communicate the issues of streets back to the community, and how do we convince the community that this is an important issue that we need to pay for.”

He said it’s likely the future will see a ballot measure on the issue.

“You’re not going to get the wool pulled over your eyes, not going to happen again,” said Councilwoman Mello Keener in speaking to how citizens would need to vote on the issue.

“That’s seriously what we come back to, is that we need you guys to understand completely that the tax is important, unfortunately we can’t survive without it,” added Councilwoman Nelson. “But I guarantee you that this Council is looking at the situation 100 percent saying everything that we choose is going to go to you.”

The passage of Proposition 413 requires that all future proposed increases to the City’s sales and use tax rates go to the citizens for a vote.

