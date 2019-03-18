Court to rule in appeal by woman convicted in abortion case

PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court is scheduled to release a ruling Monday in the case of a woman convicted on fraud and theft charges for faking a cancer diagnosis to get the state to pay for her late-term abortion.
Chalice Renee Zeitner was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
She was accused of presenting falsified records to support her claim that she had cancer.
The health care program in which Zeitner was enrolled covers the cost of abortions in limited circumstances, such as when a mother's life is endangered.
Investigators say the scheme was discovered a year after the April 2010 abortion when a doctor who performed a C-section during Zeitner's subsequent pregnancy found no signs of cancer.
Zeitner lost an appeal before the Arizona Court of Appeals in early 2018.
