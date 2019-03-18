OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 19
Weather  51.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Florida man finds bright green iguana in toilet, calls 911

Green Iguana (Adobe Image)

Green Iguana (Adobe Image)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 18, 2019 7:28 p.m.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Florida man called 911 after going to the bathroom and finding a bright green iguana swimming in his toilet.

Fort Lauderdale Battalion Chief Stephan Gollan tells the Miami Herald the man “freaked out and didn’t know what to do.”

He says firefighter Jeff Kurus put on a sterile glove, reached in and grabbed the iguana. He took it outside and released it into the wild.

Gollan says the department “is the end-all-be-all” when it comes to unique calls. The department tweeted pictures of the iguana, adding “can you imagine lifting the toilet lid and finding this?”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Shooter in custody after killing multiple people at Florida airport
Police describe execution-style killings inside Florida bank
Suspect in stabbings, face-biting may not survive
Letter | Sally Morisset: We’re better than a rest-stop-and-move-on city
Swim in clean pools this summer

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
20
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
20
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
22
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*