Kingman youth to beat up tobacco Wednesday

KINGMAN – The youth of Arizona will again gather this year to kick nicotine to the curb by participating in the nationwide Kick Butts Day scheduled for Wednesday, March 20.
According to a press release from the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, more than 1,000 events are planned across the country. That includes the event planned by the Kingman Youth Coalition Beating Up Teen Tobacco.
The Kingman coalition will hold a “Lucky to Be Tobacco/Nicotine Free” event at 8 a.m. Wednesday at American Woodmark, 4475 E. Mohave Airport Drive. Students will provide educational materials about the dangers of tobacco and e-cigarettes, and will ask everyone to “kick butts.”
This year there’s also a focus on e-cigarettes, teen usage of which was called an “epidemic” in the release. In Arizona about 16 percent of high school students use e-cigarettes, with 7.1 percent smoking cigarettes, the release states.
“This year on Kick Butts Day, we’re challenging policy makers at every level to do their part to reverse the youth e-cigarette epidemic and continue driving down youth tobacco use,” said Matthew L. Myers, President of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, in the release. “We cannot allow e-cigarettes, especially Juul, to addict another generation and reverse the enormous progress we’ve made in reducing youth tobacco use.”
Those challenges to policymakers include banning flavored tobacco products, raising the tobacco sale age to 21, significant tobacco tax increases, comprehensive smoke-free laws and well-funded tobacco prevention programs.
For a list of Kick Butts Day activities in Arizona, visit www.kickbuttsday.org/map.
Information provided by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids
