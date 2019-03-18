OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 19
Weather  51.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Re: Circuses are a relic of the past, time to move forward

B.T., Kingman resident
Originally Published: March 18, 2019 7:27 p.m.

We can learn a lot from the past if we will only pay attention to it. Keepers of the Wild is absolutely great, and animal abuse is absolutely wrong. In the past, circuses brought to local towns many children their first experiences with exotic animals, at usually attainable ticket prices. KOTW ticket fees last I checked were very high for many low income families to afford. Transportation nearly to Peach Springs may be another issue for many people. Why must only those who can afford it have the special experience of seeing a wild animal in a more natural habitat? Could KOTW perhaps monthly do a limited exhibition at the fairgrounds at a reasonable cost to itself and to its customers? This would likely whet the appetite of the public who have more means to visit KOTW and learn even more about animals. Perhaps in-town exhibits in conjunction with a school or 4H or a business or special sponsorship? Children’s understanding and support for our fragile species must be cultivated. For all our children.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Miner Editorial | Circuses are a relic of the past, time to move forward
The circus is coming to Kingman, but not everyone is excited
Letter | Danette Zachary: Council’s cowardice in the face of animal abuse allows cruelty
Community View | Animal acts in circuses are antiquated and belong in the past
Time to end circus cruelty - to do otherwise is inhuman

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
20
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
20
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
22
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*