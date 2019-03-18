Letter | Re: Circuses are a relic of the past, time to move forward

We can learn a lot from the past if we will only pay attention to it. Keepers of the Wild is absolutely great, and animal abuse is absolutely wrong. In the past, circuses brought to local towns many children their first experiences with exotic animals, at usually attainable ticket prices. KOTW ticket fees last I checked were very high for many low income families to afford. Transportation nearly to Peach Springs may be another issue for many people. Why must only those who can afford it have the special experience of seeing a wild animal in a more natural habitat? Could KOTW perhaps monthly do a limited exhibition at the fairgrounds at a reasonable cost to itself and to its customers? This would likely whet the appetite of the public who have more means to visit KOTW and learn even more about animals. Perhaps in-town exhibits in conjunction with a school or 4H or a business or special sponsorship? Children’s understanding and support for our fragile species must be cultivated. For all our children.
