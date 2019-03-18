Licenses & Permits | March 19, 2019

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending March 14:

Extreme Comfort: 3555 Western Ave., Kingman; remodel; $828.

CPWRS: 2174 Chinook Drive, Kingman; $25.

Jerdad Holdings: 2612 Louise Ave., Kingman; addition; $183.

Michael Avitabile: 3855 Eagle Rock Road, Kingman; detached garage; $1,420.

Barkhurst Electric: 2727 Karen Ave., Kingman; electric; $38.

Angle Homes: 2020 Comanche Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,864.

Angle Homes: 2100 Comanche Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,856.

Forty Four Construction: 3355 Rosewood St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,786.

Angle Homes: 3337 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,211.

Angle Homes: 3348 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,144.

Angle Homes: 3370 Rosewood St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,367.

King Bee Construction: 539 Harvard Way, Kingman; new SFR; $5,146.

Fripps Mohave Construction: 3645 N. Miller St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,699.

K Kittle: 855 Ridgecrest Court, Kingman; remodel; $483.

Signcraft: 3911 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; free standing sign; zero dollars.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending March 15:

Ambient Edge: 4798 N. College Drive, Kingman; HVAC replace 3.5 ton gas unit on roof.

Ambient Edge: Kingman; HVAC replace 4 ton unit with heat strips.

Ambient Edge: 1410 E. Meadview Blvd., Meadview; HVAC replace 5 ton heat pump with heat strips.

Romar Electric: 6935 W. Concho Drive, Dolan Springs; panel replacement/upgrade to 100 amp.

David Caldon: 3222 E. Jagerson Ave., Kingman; gas line repair.

Ambient Edge: Golden Valley; HVAC replacement.

Frederick Adler: 4004 E. Blue Canyon Road, Lake Havasu City; new 200 amp power pole.

Robert Masche: 4041 E. Little Finger Road, Lake Havasu City; demo mobile home.

Aloha Specialty Roofing: 3320 E. Double O Drive, Kingman; reroof single family residence with five sheets of sheathing.

Meryl Law: 376 S. Verde Road, Golden Valley; 12-by-8 shed with electric.

Ambient Edge: 2300 E. Carver Ave., Kingman; 3 ton HVAC replacement.

Plumbing by Jake: 6032 W. Chino Drive, Golden Valley; water heater replace 30 gallon propane.

Ambient Edge: 3320 E. Double O Drive, Kingman; HVAC replacement.

Jim Baldwin Roofing: Mohave Valley; reroof.

2 Arrows Construction: 7577 N. Rancho Vista Drive, Lake Havasu City; demo of structure/lot back to vacant.

David Mello: Kingman; remove dangerous electrical.

Larry Routh: 7879 Center St., Mohave Valley; propane to natural gas.

Bryan Maloney: 1037 E. Fathom Drive, Lake Havasu City; electric panel replacement 200 amp.

JKJ Electric: 2008 Cabot Drive, Mohave Valley; 200 amp power pole.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending March 15:

Mohave Mist & Spa: 809 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; spa, pools and gazebos.

S.O.S Hair: 207 N. Fourth St. Ste. 3, Kingman; beauty shop.

Sequel Care of Arizona: 3240 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; assisted living.

Ground Control Flooring: 19836 N. 37th Ave., Glendale; concrete cleaning.

Hughes Creations: 3063 N. Jerome St., Kingman; retail trade.

Whiteley Handyman Services: 2756 Chiricahua Road, Golden Valley; handyman home and garden.

IZMAX General Contracting: 1371 S. Yucca Place, Chandler; contractor.

Hatfield Construction: 15100 N. 78th Way Ste. 207, Scottsdale; metal building sales.

Adams Fence: 503 W. Watkins, Phoenix; contractor.