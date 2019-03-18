OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 19
Weather  51.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Lots of leftover elk tags available

Kingman resident Danny Asplin looked at a lot of elk on his Unit 7 West muzzleloader hunt. Photo special to the Miner

Kingman resident Danny Asplin looked at a lot of elk on his Unit 7 West muzzleloader hunt. Photo special to the Miner

Don Martin, Outdoors Writer
Originally Published: March 18, 2019 7:29 p.m.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has announced that there are still 744 leftover elk tags available for this fall. That’s the good news.

The bad news is that 668 of them are for the minimal occurrence zone and low density general hunt in game management units 12A, 12B, 13A and 13B.

But for area elk hunters, there are still six tags available for the limited opportunity antlerless elk hunt in units 15A, 15B and 18A.

There are also two archery-only bull tags available for hunt number 3812 (Unit 4A), one permit for hunt number 3815, Unit 5A, and one permit for archery bull for hunt number 3816 (Unit 5B North). There are three tags for archery-only antlerless elk for hunt number 3817 (Unit 4A), and one tag for archery only antlerless elk for hunt number 3818 (Unit 6A)

There are also nine limited-opportunity, archery-only antlerless tags available for a special area in Unit 1.

To receive a tag, sportsmen must use the U.S. Mail and apply with a paper application. Applications are now being accepted on a first come, first serve basis. They must be addressed to Arizona Game and Fish Department, ATTN: Draw/first Come, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix AZ 85086.

For a complete list of available tags go to www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw.

There are also a number of leftover tags for Camp Navajo for military personnel only.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Fall hunt results out
Elk tags still left after fall big game draw
Leftover elk tags offer opportunities for hunters
Fall big-game draw results out
Elk tags still available

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
20
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
20
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
22
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*