Lots of leftover elk tags available

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has announced that there are still 744 leftover elk tags available for this fall. That’s the good news.
The bad news is that 668 of them are for the minimal occurrence zone and low density general hunt in game management units 12A, 12B, 13A and 13B.
But for area elk hunters, there are still six tags available for the limited opportunity antlerless elk hunt in units 15A, 15B and 18A.
There are also two archery-only bull tags available for hunt number 3812 (Unit 4A), one permit for hunt number 3815, Unit 5A, and one permit for archery bull for hunt number 3816 (Unit 5B North). There are three tags for archery-only antlerless elk for hunt number 3817 (Unit 4A), and one tag for archery only antlerless elk for hunt number 3818 (Unit 6A)
There are also nine limited-opportunity, archery-only antlerless tags available for a special area in Unit 1.
To receive a tag, sportsmen must use the U.S. Mail and apply with a paper application. Applications are now being accepted on a first come, first serve basis. They must be addressed to Arizona Game and Fish Department, ATTN: Draw/first Come, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix AZ 85086.
For a complete list of available tags go to www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw.
There are also a number of leftover tags for Camp Navajo for military personnel only.
