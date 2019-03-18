Mexico fishing trip full of highs and lows

Going out of country to Mexico, which has arguably the best largemouth bass fishing an angler can find, is one of my bucket list items.

And going with a best friend makes it all better.

In the next two weeks I’m going to share the details of a trip to Lake Comedero that is full of ups and downs.

Last year, Havasu resident Mike Hulsey and I went on a three day fishing trip to Lake Picachos, which is located about an hour from Mazatlan.

It was the first fishing trip to Mexico for Mike and I and we were ecstatic with the results.

We caught collectively over 100 bass a day, and on the last day of the trip I landed my best ever bass, a lunker that weighed 8 ½ pounds.

This year, Mike called and said we were going on another bass fishing trip to Mexico. The lake is Comedero, a lake that is hyped as being the place you can catch 8-, 9-, and 10-pound bass on top water.

Mike, who is an avid bass angler and fishes a lot of local tournaments on Lake Havasu, has a long standing goal of catching a bass over 10 pounds.

To a bass angler catching a double digit bass is like a deer hunter snagging a 34-inch, non-typical buck or a 390-inch bull elk.

Me? That’s not a big deal and I told Mike I was OK with going back to Lake Picachos and the quality fishing there.

But Mike had been talking a lot with a guy named Jimmy Waits from Yuma who works for Ron Speed Jr., the outfitter that arranges these trips at Lakes Picachos, El Salto and Comedero.

Mike was sold on the idea of going to Lake Comedero, and so a four-day trip was set for mid-March.

I also got to speak to Waits and he told me that “Everything was lined up for us to have the best trip of the year!” He said we would be catching huge bass on this trip.

Being a fishing outfitter and guide, I know that if things sound too good to be true, they probably are.

And before this trip was over, I was right to some extent.

First of all this isn’t a cheap trip. The current rate is $2,200 per person to book a four-day trip. (We paid $1,995). The airline tickets for Mike and I (first class) were another $1,100 each. We spent the night before we flew out in a high end Vegas motel and of course there were fuel costs involved.

Before we left, we made a trip to Bass Pro where I bought a new Stradic Ci4 4000 spinning reel and a lot of tackle we thought we might need. That was almost $450.

The trip started when we flew to Phoenix, where we had a short layover and then boarded a plane for a two hour flight to Mazatlan.

Once in Mazatlan, we met up with Jorge, who is the camp manager of the facilities at Lake Comedero, and we loaded up in an air conditioned bus along with six more anglers.

It is over 3 hours to get to Lake Comedero, and we were charged $150 per person for a roundtrip to the fishing camp.

The guys we met were a hoot to say the least. Four were from southern California, while one guy was from New York, and his friend was from Hawaii.

Those guys made the ride both to and from Lake Comedero enjoyable, especially if you are not offended by salty language.

When we got to camp we were informed that we owed another $150 for tips for camp staff. Plus there was a $20 per day, per angler tip for your fishing guide.

The accommodations at Lake Comedero are “rustic” to say the least.

The building we were staying in had four small air conditioned rooms, and each room had two beds. There were three community toilets. A word about the bathroom facilities.

For those that have never been to rural Mexico, this is how things work down there. Due to the lack of a sewer system, used toilet paper cannot be flushed. It must be placed in a plastic container next to the commode.

Camp staff made the beds and cleaned the rooms and bathrooms each day. The water pressure for the showers was kind of low, and if you were the last one to shower in the evening, it got a little cold.

The part of the building we were in had couches and chairs in the living room and there were rocking chairs on the veranda. In the living room was a small refrigerator that was full of soft drinks, bottled water, and even Mexican beer. Pitchers of cold margaritas were available in the evening in the room.

Meals were served in another small building and I thought the food was pretty decent. We had lobster and shrimp one night, authentic Mexican food a couple of nights and one night we had steaks cooked to order. As good as it was, I think everyone was in agreement it was not of the same quality as you find at the Lake Picachos camp.

The kitchen staff was all friendly, efficient, and the local children were also friendly.

Next week, I’ll finish this story and will tell you the day-by-day experiences that Mike and I had fishing in one of the best bass lakes in Mexico.