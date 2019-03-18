OFFERS
Missing children located after short search

The sheriff’s office learned that the children had stayed together, collected juniper berries, ate a cactus and remembered the family’s cellphone number so they knew how to get help upon having access to a phone. (Photo courtesy MCSO)

The sheriff's office learned that the children had stayed together, collected juniper berries, ate a cactus and remembered the family's cellphone number so they knew how to get help upon having access to a phone. (Photo courtesy MCSO)

Originally Published: March 18, 2019 11:37 a.m.

KINGMAN – Two children who wandered off from a campsite near Blake Ranch Road on Friday were promptly located thanks to the efforts of Mohave County Search and Rescue and an area resident.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a call at around noon from a family who said two children, a 12-year-old male and an 11-year-old female, had last been seen at around 11 a.m. and could not be located. Deputies and Search and Rescue responded and then began searching a set of tracks.

At about 1:30 p.m., the family was called by a resident of the area who said the two children had shown up at her home, which was about 2 miles from the campsite. Deputies went to the location and brought the children back to their family. They were safe and uninjured.

The sheriff’s office learned that the children had stayed together, collected juniper berries, ate a cactus and remembered the family’s cellphone number so they knew how to get help upon having access to a phone.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

