NACFD quickly extinguishes Sunday blaze

NACFD crews arrived at the scene Sunday to find two RVs in flames. (Photo courtesy NACFD)

NACFD crews arrived at the scene Sunday to find two RVs in flames. (Photo courtesy NACFD)

Originally Published: March 18, 2019 11:35 a.m.

KINGMAN – At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District units were dispatched to a commercial vehicle fire in the 1200 block of Ames Avenue.

Fire crews arrived to find two RVs, side-by-side, fully involved. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and prevented its spread. Two civilians suffered minor burns, and one was transported to the hospital by AMR.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office provided traffic control and UniSource secured the utilities.

Information provided by Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District

