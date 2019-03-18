NACFD quickly extinguishes Sunday blaze

KINGMAN – At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District units were dispatched to a commercial vehicle fire in the 1200 block of Ames Avenue.

Fire crews arrived to find two RVs, side-by-side, fully involved. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and prevented its spread. Two civilians suffered minor burns, and one was transported to the hospital by AMR.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office provided traffic control and UniSource secured the utilities.

Information provided by Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District