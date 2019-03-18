OFFERS
Sheriff’s office keeps a finger on Mohave County’s pulse

Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster and member of the Sheriff’s Advisory Council Amanda Kaufman. The council meets monthly with the sheriff to discuss agency concerns and share life experiences in an effort to give the sheriff’s office a unique perspective on the goings on in the county. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: March 18, 2019 7:27 p.m.

KINGMAN – While he has 28 years in the field of law enforcement, Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster says he doesn’t know everything. That’s why in an effort to positively interact with and keep a pulse on the community, his office has started the Sheriff’s Advisory Council.

“Even with my experience, I readily identify that not one person knows everything, so it’s always beneficial to get a think tank that we can bounce sounding board ideas off of,” the sheriff said. “That’s how this came about.”

The council meets monthly with the sheriff to discuss agency concerns and share life experiences. Those life experiences, Schuster said, give him a new perspective on the happenings of Mohave County.

“The intent of the program is to share information,” he said of the think tank. “When you have 10 minds thinking on the same problem, the creative solutions that come from that, they’re very dynamic and they’re very helpful.”

One of those perspectives comes from councilmember Amanda Kaufman.

“It allows a mechanism of getting information to him from the citizens almost directly,” she said of the council. “And vice versa, if he’s trying to get information out, he can use us to relay that information back into the community.”

The sheriff noted there’s “more than one way to skin a cat.” Kaufman used personality conflicts as an example, saying that governmental entities handle those scenarios differently than perhaps a private enterprise would.

“It’s very refreshing,” the sheriff said. “When we have a topic, myself and my staff we see it from the sheriff’s office perspective. When you have individuals who don’t necessarily have law enforcement experience but have a wealth of real-world life experience and they look at that same situation and offer up a different route, that is a tremendous asset.”

The council is comprised of individuals whom Schuster chose by hand. Those volunteers are Amanda Kaufman, Tom Tate, Mark Taylor, Mike Fassari, Bill Maddox, Jeff Gilbert, Mike Aldridge, Leanne Hoagland Smith, Barbara Ricca, Mardi Allen Benedict and John Werner.

“It’s not all law enforcement, it’s not all business owners,” Schuster explained. “We wanted a plethora of different experience levels that we can bring forward to apply to all the different situations we find ourselves in.”

The sheriff realizes that there are many throughout Mohave County who would have jumped at the chance to participate in the advisory council. That’s why he hopes to expand the program in the future.

“Public feedback is critical to me, I can’t fix problems if I don’t know about them,” Schuster said. “We are going to entertain creating additional councils in the individual communities around Mohave County so I can get direct feedback from local happenings and what’s important to the people in our communities.”

In the meantime, the sheriff said there are plenty of opportunities for volunteers to lend a hand. They can get onboard with boating patrols, street patrols, in administrative areas, or even volunteer in the evidence room. There is, however, a vetting process to volunteer with the sheriff’s office.

“As with any program, if it’s not effective it’s not going to be a long-lasting program,” Schuster said. “In its beginning stage, we’re already recognizing some measure of success. We’re seeing that the council and the direction we’re going in is going to be of great value, so I anticipate it’s going to be around for some time.”

