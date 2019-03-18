VA hosts veteran town hall

KINGMAN – The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System is hosting a town hall for Kingman-area veterans from 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at the VA Kingman Clinic located at 2668 Hualapai Mountain Road.

The event will give veterans the opportunity to speak with VA leadership, service line managers and subject matter experts. Information tables with literature and brochures will be present, as will personnel who will be able to answer questions.

“I highly recommend, even if they’ve attended a town hall in the past, to attend because there’s always new stuff happening,” said Public Affairs Officer Mary Dillinger. “This way they can stay up to date with VA policies and VA care.”

She also noted that the VA doesn’t operate like other hospitals. Dillinger explained that the VA gets its funding from Congress, and those funds are determined by how many veterans go through the VA.

“If a veteran registers and gets seen just once a year, that is helping their fellow veterans,” she explained.

March 29 is National Vietnam War Veteran Day, and the town hall will afford those veterans a unique opportunity. Vietnam veterans who have not received their 50th anniversary commemoration lapel pin can do so at the meeting.

Questions can be directed to NAVAHCS Public Affairs Officer Mary Dillinger at 928-717-7587.