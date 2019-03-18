Veteran Housing project approved

KINGMAN – The issue of veteran housing was the hottest item during the regular meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors Monday. After a lively discussion, the Board approved the project unanimously, receiving a round of applause from the residents who showed up to support local veterans.

After the City of Kingman denied to rezone the parcel, which was an initial site for the project, Adams Construction has moved on to three other parcels, already properly rezoned, in the same neighborhood. The choice of the location is dictated by a requirement that veteran housing projects have to be near VA medical centers.

“The need is great,” said Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4, referring to a community of aging veterans who live in remote and distant areas of the rural county. She spoke on behalf of veterans and encouraged her colleagues to support them.

The project does not present any additional cost to the County; there are already 49 vouchers available within the HUD-VASH Program, a joint effort by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Housing and Urban Development that provides homeless veterans with affordable housing, case management, job training and other services to help them reclaim their independence.

The previous location caused controversy, with some residents protesting against the project. It seems, however that most of the resistance came from landlords and property owners who realize that the housing market got hotter since the government vouchers were issued.

“We don’t have enough affordable housing in this county,” said Workforce Development Board Chairman Joe Throneberry. “Those property owners ae able to get more through regular economy.”

In the end, it is the veterans who are getting the short end of the stick.