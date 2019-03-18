OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 19
Weather  51.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Veteran Housing project approved

Vicar Philip Shaw of Trinity Episcopal Church, a Navy veteran, spoke in favor of the veteran housing project when it went before City Council. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the housing project Monday. (Daily Miner file photo)

Vicar Philip Shaw of Trinity Episcopal Church, a Navy veteran, spoke in favor of the veteran housing project when it went before City Council. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the housing project Monday. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: March 18, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – The issue of veteran housing was the hottest item during the regular meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors Monday. After a lively discussion, the Board approved the project unanimously, receiving a round of applause from the residents who showed up to support local veterans.

After the City of Kingman denied to rezone the parcel, which was an initial site for the project, Adams Construction has moved on to three other parcels, already properly rezoned, in the same neighborhood. The choice of the location is dictated by a requirement that veteran housing projects have to be near VA medical centers.

“The need is great,” said Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4, referring to a community of aging veterans who live in remote and distant areas of the rural county. She spoke on behalf of veterans and encouraged her colleagues to support them.

The project does not present any additional cost to the County; there are already 49 vouchers available within the HUD-VASH Program, a joint effort by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Housing and Urban Development that provides homeless veterans with affordable housing, case management, job training and other services to help them reclaim their independence.

The previous location caused controversy, with some residents protesting against the project. It seems, however that most of the resistance came from landlords and property owners who realize that the housing market got hotter since the government vouchers were issued.

“We don’t have enough affordable housing in this county,” said Workforce Development Board Chairman Joe Throneberry. “Those property owners ae able to get more through regular economy.”

In the end, it is the veterans who are getting the short end of the stick.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

County expected to OK contract for veteran housing in Kingman
County supervisors meet Monday
Council denies rezone for veteran housing
Drainage issue stalls Dolan Springs subdivision
Supervisors extend 15-acre farmland lease with Wakimoto Farms

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
20
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
20
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
22
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*