Tue, March 19
Arizona governor names insurance director to second agency

Gov. Doug Ducey (photo by Howard Fischer)

Gov. Doug Ducey (photo by Howard Fischer)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 19, 2019 7:18 p.m.

PHOENIX – Gov. Doug Ducey has chosen the head of the state's insurance department to also serve as interim director of Arizona's financial institutions agency while the two are consolidated.

The governor's office said Monday that Keith Schraad has directed the Arizona Department of Insurance since February 2018. At the Arizona Department of Financial Institutions, Schraad will succeed retiring director Bob Charlton. Schraad held the post for 32 years under seven governors.

