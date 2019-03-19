Arizona, Nevada senators look to expand ‘Downwinder’ compensation

KINGMAN – In an effort to compensate Northern Arizonans and Southern Nevadans exposed to nuclear radiation during Cold War-era testing, U.S. senators from Arizona and Nevada have introduced an amendment to the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act.
Senators Martha McSally (R-Arizona), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) and Nevada Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen introduced the amendment earlier this month. According to a press release from McSally’s office, current law deems those in Mohave County and Clark County, Nevada ineligible to receive partial reparations for serious medical conditions stemming from nuclear radiation exposure. That’s due to “arbitrary boundary lines,” the release states.
The introduced amendment would remove those “arbitrary” lines and allow residents of Mohave and Clark counties to receive those partial reparations.
“Arizonans’ health should never have been compromised as a result of this government testing,” McSally said in the release. “Victims suffering as a result of this radiation exposure are entitled to compensation, and this amendment will allow them to access that compensation.”
Downwinders are one group of people eligible for payments from the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act. Those who lived in certain counties in Nevada, Arizona and Utah for at least two years from 1951 to 1962 and who later developed breast, lung, thyroid and other forms of cancer are entitled to payments of up to $50,000. Mohave is not currently one of those counties.
