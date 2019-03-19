OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 19
Weather  65.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Balancing work and life can be hard to do and maintain. Here are some tips to help with balance
Stability in work and life

Balancing work and life is essential to living a healthy lifestyle. Managing time at work and not overly committing to tasks at home can help balance life and reduce stress. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Balancing work and life is essential to living a healthy lifestyle. Managing time at work and not overly committing to tasks at home can help balance life and reduce stress. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: March 19, 2019 7:27 p.m.

After a week of working, the day to rest has finally come. It’s your day off. You can spend time with friends, family or catch up on errands. All of a sudden you get a call from work telling you to come in because help is needed. Work interferes with life, but life interferes with work sometimes, too. Situations at home can wake up with you in the morning and go with you to work.

Balance is the key to keep the brain at ease during some of the most stressful parts of life. For both work and life, set goals during both parts of the day.

According to Mental Health America, rushing to get everything done that was set for the day can cause stress levels to rise, which can cause productivity to decrease.

Having a work/life balance can cause people to be more productive, take fewer sick days, stay happy and stay at their jobs.

To balance work, set manageable goals, be efficient with time at work, or take a quick five-minute break. Listening to music can also reduce stress and anxiety. It’s important to communicate with colleagues or company officials when feeling stress.

According to the Mayo Clinic, having a poor work/life balance can bring health concerns, like fatigue, stress affecting the immune system, and missing important family and friend events.

Balancing can be difficult for everyone, even Kingman Police Department Chief Robert DeVries has difficulty balancing.

“Truthfully balance has been a challenge for me. It is something that you have to work hard at every day. I do my best to enjoy my time away with family and friends and try to leave the concerns of work at work,” DeVries said.

Kingman Fire Department Chief Jake Rhoades also finds balancing work and life difficult and has his priorities at hand.

“I often state the priorities are God, family and job, but those seemingly get reprioritized based on the issue at hand, imposing deadlines, and dealing with both emergency and non-emergency incidents,” Rhoades said.

To balance at home, step away from the phone, don’t over commit to activities, divide and conquer responsibilities with others in the household, stay active, get support from friends or family and get help if needed.

Rhoades tries to separate his work and life by putting his attention on his wife and two sons.

“Even with this, we make plenty of time to travel and see them. As well as make time for date nights and travel to create memories, and adventures that we may have never had the opportunity to do previously,” he said.

The Mayo Clinic says self-care is important to cope with stress and the balance between work and life. To try to keep the balance, eat a healthy diet, plenty of sleep, make time for fun and relaxation.

The fire Chief is a community member that deals with balancing work and life, advice he would give to others is keeping an outlook on important things.

“Maintaining a perspective is really important in our balance as there are simply some things we cannot control,” Rhoades said. “We can control our faith and our family, make those a priority and put as much effort into those as you do work and balance will truly take care of itself.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Health Column: Relax to burn fat
Stress and the holidays
Remembering September 11, 2001
Enjoy the holidays while completing those to-do lists
Horoscopes for March 13, 2017

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
20
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
20
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
22
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*