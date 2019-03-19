Clean City Commission considers participating in upcoming celebrations

KINGMAN – The Clean City Commission will discuss its plans for Arbor Day and Earth Day celebrations, and will continue considering recycling and reusable bag distribution efforts at its meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Powerhouse Visitor Center, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave.
The commission has been considering how to promote community involvement in recycling efforts for months. Suggestions have included expanding the adopt-a-block program to include neighborhoods, parks and trails. Development of educational materials to be used at CCC events and distributed to the community has also been addressed, along with hosting additional community cleanups. That discussion will continue at Thursday’s meeting.
Commissioners will continue discussing reusable bag distribution, as they have eyed April’s First Friday event as a venue at which to do so.
The Clean City Commission will discuss whether it wants to participate in Dig-It Kingman Community Garden’s Earth Day Celebration set for April 20. It will also consider participating in the Kingman Arbor Day celebration and providing trees for planting.
Commissioners could also still choose to participate in the Chuck Gibson Challenge Awards, which are aimed at encouraging youth participation in community projects.
Information provided by the Clean City Commission
