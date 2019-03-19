Horoscopes | March 20, 2019

Birthdays: Ruby Rose, 33; Holly Hunter, 61; Spike Lee, 62; William Hurt, 69.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take time to assess your situation before making your next move. Using your time wisely will help you avoid getting worn out.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t jeopardize your physical, emotional or financial well-being or let anyone take advantage of you. Charity begins at home, and investing in yourself is encouraged.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An emotional situation will escalate if you or someone else makes assumptions or isn’t truthful. Stick to people you trust and activities you enjoy.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make adjustments at home or at work that will encourage you to spend less and earn more. A partnership, gift or investment you make will encourage better cash flow.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Getting out more doesn’t have to be costly, but it should encourage you to make changes that will improve the way you live and how well you take care of your health. Don’t get involved in something outlandish or excessive.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do your best to relate to friends, relatives and youngsters. You will be offered all sorts of interesting thoughts that can help you bring about positive change.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do what’s best for yourself. Taking care of your health, protecting your financial position and discovering new ways to use your skills and experience will help you see things differently and encourage you to strive to be and do your best.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Address problems by opening a dialogue that will help you understand how those around you relate to your plans. It’s OK to be different, and anyone who interferes should be questioned regarding his or her motives.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take better care of yourself emotionally and physically. If someone prompts you to do things you shouldn’t, be strong and walk away.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Change is overdue. A money opportunity looks interesting, but don’t go into debt or take a gamble.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Offer to help others, but refuse to take on the brunt of the work or cost involved. Keep the peace, but live within your means and by the rules.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Participate in events or organizations or volunteer for something you believe in. You will connect with someone who will brighten your day.