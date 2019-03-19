OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 19
Weather  65.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Miner Editorial | When it comes to shipping radioactive materials, somebody needs to know

Plutonium is a radiological hazard and must be handled with specialized equipment and precautions. Animal studies have found that a few milligrams of plutonium per kilogram of tissue are lethal.

Plutonium is a radiological hazard and must be handled with specialized equipment and precautions. Animal studies have found that a few milligrams of plutonium per kilogram of tissue are lethal.

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: March 19, 2019 7:30 p.m.

It has been happening for months. It has been happening in our backyards. On our roads. In proximity to our schools.

The federal government hasn’t told anyone they are doing this either.

Radioactive materials, specifically plutonium, have come into proximity of our children as the government has shipped it through Kingman on the way to Nevada.

Plutonium is a radioactive, silver metal that can be used to create or destroy. It is a radiological hazard and must be handled with specialized equipment and precautions. Animal studies have found that a few milligrams of plutonium per kilogram of tissue are lethal.

The Kingman Daily Miner editorial board isn’t worried about this element exploding as it is transported. We are worried that no one was told that there was a material being shipped through our town that can kill everything it comes in contact with.

That people have to have specialized training and handling equipment to get near it.

That a miniscule amount is toxic and lethal.

If something were to ever happen to these shipments, Kingman would be unable to properly respond. Especially when no one, not the mayor nor the police chief nor the fire chief, knows that the shipment is coming through the area.

There would be no way to respond to an accident with plutonium. The federal government would likely not be forthcoming when it comes to containing the problem, and if none of our safety officials know there is plutonium in the mix, they could easily come into contact with these radioactive materials.

The Daily Miner editorial board understands that there is a national security risk to telling others these shipments are happening. That the more people who know about something, the easier it is for someone who is looking to cause harm to find that information.

However, these are our homes that are at risk.

It is our water, our children, our health that is being put at risk, and we have a right to know. The federal government should never hide that from us.

We, as citizens, have a right to know what is putting us in danger.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Federal government secretly trucks plutonium through Kingman
Radiation fears spark run on iodine products
Fallout: Part II of V<BR>Government told residents tests blasts were safe
<b>LETTERS TO THE EDITOR</b>
Deadly blue 'Mexican oxy' pills take toll on US Southwest

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
20
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
20
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
22
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*