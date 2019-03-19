Miner Editorial | When it comes to shipping radioactive materials, somebody needs to know

It has been happening for months. It has been happening in our backyards. On our roads. In proximity to our schools.
The federal government hasn’t told anyone they are doing this either.
Radioactive materials, specifically plutonium, have come into proximity of our children as the government has shipped it through Kingman on the way to Nevada.
Plutonium is a radioactive, silver metal that can be used to create or destroy. It is a radiological hazard and must be handled with specialized equipment and precautions. Animal studies have found that a few milligrams of plutonium per kilogram of tissue are lethal.
The Kingman Daily Miner editorial board isn’t worried about this element exploding as it is transported. We are worried that no one was told that there was a material being shipped through our town that can kill everything it comes in contact with.
That people have to have specialized training and handling equipment to get near it.
That a miniscule amount is toxic and lethal.
If something were to ever happen to these shipments, Kingman would be unable to properly respond. Especially when no one, not the mayor nor the police chief nor the fire chief, knows that the shipment is coming through the area.
There would be no way to respond to an accident with plutonium. The federal government would likely not be forthcoming when it comes to containing the problem, and if none of our safety officials know there is plutonium in the mix, they could easily come into contact with these radioactive materials.
The Daily Miner editorial board understands that there is a national security risk to telling others these shipments are happening. That the more people who know about something, the easier it is for someone who is looking to cause harm to find that information.
However, these are our homes that are at risk.
It is our water, our children, our health that is being put at risk, and we have a right to know. The federal government should never hide that from us.
We, as citizens, have a right to know what is putting us in danger.
- Obituary
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- Motorcycle crash leaves operator with serious injuries
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- A historic issue: Kingman addresses World War II dross site
- No more Boy Scouts camps at Levi Levi
- Medicare penalizes KRMC for readmissions
- Hands-free violation warnings trump citations
- Butler structure fire leaves two dogs dead
- Vinyl is back in Kingman
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93
- STORM UPDATE: Driving conditions are horrible, don't unless necessary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Hualapai Mountain Road traffic diverted, teenagers arrested for disorderly conduct
- Obituary
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
20
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
20
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
22
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*