Mohave Pride 2019 accepting vendor applications

KINGMAN – Courtney Kroenke, lead organizer for June’s inaugural Mohave County Pride Festival, says vendor applications are now being accepted for an event she says “nobody is going to want to miss.”

Having attended the pride festival in Las Vegas, Kroenke thought Mohave County could do something similar, but even better.

“This is something that will be yearly, and the inaugural event only happens once,” she said. “For the history of our town and the history of our county, this is going to be a really fun event that nobody is going to want to miss.”

There will be a large kid zone, entertainment and vendors ranging from food to crafts and more at the event scheduled for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 8 at Metcalfe Park.

“It’s a family-friendly festival where everyone is welcome and celebrated,” she said of the event.

Kroenke said organizers are hoping to have a variety of vendors, which is why they’re limiting vendor booths to one of each kind. The festival, among other things, is still looking for booths selling hand-made items and ones that would distribute informational material. Booth prices range from $25 to $75, with water and electric not included.

“Everyone is welcome, they just have to all abide by the same guidelines that this is family-friendly, and we take that very, very seriously,” the lead organizer said.

Those interested in becoming a vendor can send a message via Facebook to Mohave Pride 2019. They will then receive a reply that includes a link to the vendor application, submission of which can be completed online. The Facebook page also provides information for people who would like to sponsor or volunteer. Information for volunteers and vendors is also available at www.mohavepride.com.

“We cannot wait to have everybody in Mohave County join in,” Kroenke said.