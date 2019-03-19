Mohave Pride 2019 accepting vendor applications

KINGMAN – Courtney Kroenke, lead organizer for June’s inaugural Mohave County Pride Festival, says vendor applications are now being accepted for an event she says “nobody is going to want to miss.”
Having attended the pride festival in Las Vegas, Kroenke thought Mohave County could do something similar, but even better.
“This is something that will be yearly, and the inaugural event only happens once,” she said. “For the history of our town and the history of our county, this is going to be a really fun event that nobody is going to want to miss.”
There will be a large kid zone, entertainment and vendors ranging from food to crafts and more at the event scheduled for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 8 at Metcalfe Park.
“It’s a family-friendly festival where everyone is welcome and celebrated,” she said of the event.
Kroenke said organizers are hoping to have a variety of vendors, which is why they’re limiting vendor booths to one of each kind. The festival, among other things, is still looking for booths selling hand-made items and ones that would distribute informational material. Booth prices range from $25 to $75, with water and electric not included.
“Everyone is welcome, they just have to all abide by the same guidelines that this is family-friendly, and we take that very, very seriously,” the lead organizer said.
Those interested in becoming a vendor can send a message via Facebook to Mohave Pride 2019. They will then receive a reply that includes a link to the vendor application, submission of which can be completed online. The Facebook page also provides information for people who would like to sponsor or volunteer. Information for volunteers and vendors is also available at www.mohavepride.com.
“We cannot wait to have everybody in Mohave County join in,” Kroenke said.
- Obituary
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- Motorcycle crash leaves operator with serious injuries
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- A historic issue: Kingman addresses World War II dross site
- No more Boy Scouts camps at Levi Levi
- Medicare penalizes KRMC for readmissions
- Hands-free violation warnings trump citations
- Butler structure fire leaves two dogs dead
- Vinyl is back in Kingman
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93
- STORM UPDATE: Driving conditions are horrible, don't unless necessary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Hualapai Mountain Road traffic diverted, teenagers arrested for disorderly conduct
- Obituary
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
20
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
20
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
22
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*