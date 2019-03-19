OFFERS
Rants and Raves | March 20, 2019

Originally Published: March 19, 2019 7:28 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Arizona employees have no protection: Same happened to me. New supervisor put in her job by her friend went after my job for yet another friend. Year of lies, harrassment against me; even 17 letters from co-workers and customers stating my good work were ignored.

KUSD board to hear from investment banking company: Don’t we have enough “debt servicing” (enriching bankers) with the massive sewer debt loan(s)? You want to do something with Palo Christi school? OK, fine, good. Then start saving money for it! Let the bankers pay us for a change!

Board of Supervisors to discuss use of the old jail: How about turning the jail into a National museum, featuring brigs, stockades, holding tanks, chain-gangs, and work-release programs, from actual history? It should include movie clips including anything funny (Three Stooges?) to lighten the otherwise somber mood of crime punishment.

Praising our police: Yes, I think the Kingman police are outstanding. Sadly the DPS are a whole other breed. Our local police could teach them a lot.

Trump’s cuts to medicare hospital payments triggers an outcry: Let’s cut to the chase. Trump and cronies have never had a clue about a viable replacement program for Obamacare and never will. We Independent voters can see through all the conservative garbage.

The effects of short-staffed police department are becoming apparent: “Our schools are losing their school resource officers.” Totally unacceptable!

Kingman potholes: Thanks to greedy Swantys and Daniel Del Monaco of Mohave State Bank for all the potholes in town. How about you selfish jerks pay for the two new tires our family just had to buy.

Senate slaps down Trump border emergency: Thank you new Attorney General Barr for standing directly next to President Trump and literally explaining why Trump is absolutely right about a border emergency and why this emergency call was needed. Shame on the Dirty Dozen Republicans.

Contact
