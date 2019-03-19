OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 19
Weather  65.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

South Eighth Street closed starting Wednesday

Originally Published: March 19, 2019 4:38 p.m.

KINGMAN – A full closure of S. Eighth Street is necessary for the construction of sidewalk ramps in the ongoing Andy Devine Avenue project, with the closure taking effect the morning of Wednesday, March 20.

The closure is necessary for sidewalk ramp construction at the west and east intersections of S. Eighth Street and Andy Devine Avenue. The street is expected to remain closed until Wednesday, April 3. A detour route will be in place.

A full closure of N. Ninth Street from Beale Street to Andy Devine Avenue will be required for paving operations starting the morning of Thursday, March 21. The road will reopen to traffic the morning of Friday, March 22.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Andy Devine ADA improvements project starts Monday
North Sixth Street closed Thursday
Eighth Street closed Friday, Feb. 8th
North Seventh Street closed Friday, March 15
Curb, sidewalk work to close off lanes along Andy Devine Avenue

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
20
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
20
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
22
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*