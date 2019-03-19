South Eighth Street closed starting Wednesday

KINGMAN – A full closure of S. Eighth Street is necessary for the construction of sidewalk ramps in the ongoing Andy Devine Avenue project, with the closure taking effect the morning of Wednesday, March 20.
The closure is necessary for sidewalk ramp construction at the west and east intersections of S. Eighth Street and Andy Devine Avenue. The street is expected to remain closed until Wednesday, April 3. A detour route will be in place.
A full closure of N. Ninth Street from Beale Street to Andy Devine Avenue will be required for paving operations starting the morning of Thursday, March 21. The road will reopen to traffic the morning of Friday, March 22.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
