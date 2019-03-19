OFFERS
Tue, March 19
Who should oversee the Fairgrounds?

The current lease between the County and the Mohave County Fair Association for the Mohave County Fairgrounds will expire in July 2019. The majority of the Board of Supervisors is looking to sign a new lease with the association. (Daily Miner)

The current lease between the County and the Mohave County Fair Association for the Mohave County Fairgrounds will expire in July 2019. The majority of the Board of Supervisors is looking to sign a new lease with the association. (Daily Miner)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: March 19, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – The future management of the Mohave County Fairgrounds, which are home to annual September Mohave County Fair and are being commonly considered the gem of the region, was a topic of an interesting discussion Monday, at the regular meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.

The current lease between the County and the Mohave County Fair Association will expire in July 2019. The Association violated the old lease by the very fact of not being ready on time with a new one, admitted the Mohave County Fairgrounds General Manager Tim Woods, pointing out at the same time that the new lease had to be completely re-written.

Supervisor Gary Watson from District 1 wanted to sign a new 10-year long lease with the Association, but Buster Johnson of District 3 doesn’t hide the fact that he would want the County to take over the Fairgrounds.

“I’m here 22 years and they didn’t live up to promises so far,” Johnson said, stating that other counties run such programs directly.

However, other Board members seem anxious to sign a new lease as soon as possible. Looking for new management in late March doesn’t sound realistic given that the county fair is in September. Also, the Association has a lot of new board members and the County should give them a chance.

“We are making progress,” Woods said. “We are cleaning and modernizing the Fairgrounds. There’s something going on here every weekend: circus (both shows sold out), gun shows, rodeo shows and garden shows.”

The Association has shifted its focus to education, working closely with all three local high schools and Future Farmers of America. They set aside five acres of land for native grass, and are excited about a new orchard coming – 500 almond, pistachio and black walnut trees.

“We’ve been planning the fair since November,” Woods said. “We are talking about thousands of hours of volunteer work.”

Contact
