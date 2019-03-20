Council talks centralized versus decentralized procurement

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman operates under decentralized procurement when it comes to its purchases, but Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter believes the City should at least look at centralized procurement as an option.

Centralized procurement, as described by Kingman’s Finance Director Tina Moline, means that there is a single division within an organization that is in charge of purchasing for all the departments within that organization. The City of Kingman currently utilizes decentralized procurement, which means each department is responsible for its purchasing.

“There are quite a few benefits of centralized procurement,” Moline said. “It mitigates legal risk, achieves best value through maximizing competition, it promotes fair and open competition …”

She continued by saying benefits also include improving processes and procedures, developing business relationships, maximizing efficiency and more. Drawbacks included the cost of creating a new department and finding qualified people to operate that department.

According to Moline’s estimations, creating a procurement department within the City would cost more than $207,000 each year, which does not include the cost of finding space for the division. The vice mayor said based on his research, those costs may not be quite that high. He said the City should look into the matter as it is operating in a “post-413” environment.

“One of the documents I forwarded, the summary was centralized public procurement maximizes the effectiveness of public funds while safeguarding the public’s interest in an open, inclusive and transparent environment thus helping the agency obtain the overall best value for their dollars,” Lingenfelter said.

Mohave County uses centralized procurement. Becky O’Brien, county procurement director, spoke to Council about the benefits of operating under centralized procurement.

“I think a centralized procurement function gives you that opportunity to research a little more so than the decentralized function,” she said. “The other item I think we really bring to the table is the art of the negotiation process when you’re soliciting. That’s often lost when you don’t have a centralized procurement function, and it’s something that’s just part of the process when you become centralized.”

O’Brien also said it makes for a “consistent process,” which she said instills confidence in the vendor community.

City Manager Ron Foggin believes Kingman’s departments do their due diligence and do a “great job” when it comes to procurements.

“I wanted to be clear that our people do their due diligence,” he said. “There may be some savings, but it needs to be clear for everybody to understand that we are making every effort to piggy back onto contracts that we’re using. We are doing due diligence in the individual departments to make sure that we are getting the best pricing possible.”

Vice Mayor Lingenfelter said that while Kingman’s staff is doing all they can, he believes there is a difference between decentralized procurement and centralized, which would employ people who have received certifications, been trained in contracts, strategic sourcing, spending analysis and more. He believes those qualities could result in cost savings to the City.

“I think that we hire our engineers for their engineering expertise and we hire our public safety staff for their public safety expertise, our economic development and tourism people, we hire them for that specific experience,” Lingenfelter said. “And so in a decentralized system, public procurement sort of becomes an ancillary duty, and that’s not saying people aren’t doing their best, I’m just saying it’s different than having somebody who that’s their job in an organization …”

“At this stage of the game in our post-413 world, I think we need to move forward with taking care of our current employees, and let’s move and take care of what’s going on currently,” said Councilwoman Deana Nelson. “This can be something we can look at in a few years.”

The item was discussed in Council’s work session, and no action was taken.