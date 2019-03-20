County Board Meeting Highlights

KINGMAN – This is what else you need to know in regard to the Monday, March 18, meeting of the Mohave Board of Supervisors.
1. Fire cameras
Supervisor Buster Johnson suggested for the County to consider installing alert wildfire cameras, which seem to work well in California, Nevada and Oregon. Such cameras, installed on tree peaks and phone app-operated, are useful in spotting both wildfires and flooding, and in monitoring the post-wildfire recovery. Apparently, as Sup. Johnson reported, the project was originally developed by middle schoolers, whose idea was since picked up by three universities – University of Nevada, Reno, University of California San Diego and University of Oregon. The approximate cost is $27 per camera (plus installation). For more information: http://www.alertwildfire.org/partners.html.
2. Boys Scouts will be gone from Levi Levi
It’s sad, but official. The Board will take over the campsite from the Boys Scouts of America, Las Vegas, since, as Supervisor Gary Watson of District 1 observed, this is what the Boy Scouts want. The cleanup and transition will be implemented soon.
3.“Burrito” incident
It is still not clear where we are in so-called “burrito scandal” related to the County vending machines. Kyle Dunn, Operations Manager for Machine Cuisine Vending, the company responsible for the machines inside County buildings, reached out both to The Kingman Daily Miner and showed up Monday morning to the meeting. He assured that there’s nothing wrong with the services the company provides. The unfortunate “burrito incident” was a one-time situation caused by an unexpected snowstorm, which didn’t let the company to reach the machines on time. The Board did not make a decision about the future partnership with the company yet.
4. Opioid crisis
Chairwoman Hildy Angius brought up an interesting and frustrating issue of local patients who are not being able to re-fill their prescriptions because of the opioid crisis. In some cases, as letters received by Chair Angius confirm, the regular dosage of the medication was cut.
“Each letter was a bigger heartbreak than the one before,” Angius said, adding that she bundled the letters up in a presentation and sent them to congressional representatives.
