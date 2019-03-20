Horoscopes | March 21, 2019

Birthdays: Jace Norman, 19; Matthew Broderick, 57; Rosie O’Donnell, 57; Gary Oldman, 61.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Listen carefully and consider all sides of a situation before you let your emotions take over. Offer kindness and consideration to others to keep the peace.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make the most of your time, and put your energy into getting things done. What you accomplish today will set the stage for an overdue change.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Spend time with someone you enjoy being around. Make decisions that will help keep the peace instead of promoting chaos and dissension.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): An idea you have may sound outlandish, but toned down it can turn into something extraordinary. Don’t give up on a dream because someone ridicules you.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Plan your actions instead of winging it and hoping things turn out OK. Live life to win, not to scramble your way through.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Participate to learn a lot about life. The people you encounter will offer interesting opinions that make you realize what you can do to improve your life.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Set down some guidelines, and refuse to let anyone bully you or make you feel inferior. If you love who you are, your attributes will shine.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t lose sight of what’s going on in your personal life because you are too busy with work. Balance will be required if you want the best of both worlds.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Distance yourself from people you can’t trust or those who are indulgent or who exaggerate. Truth will matter when it comes to your personal and professional goals.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make a move. Whether it’s from one location to another or an attitude change, the difference will encourage you to take control of your life and to do the things you enjoy more and those you don’t less.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Offer suggestions, not physical or financial help. Put your money in a safe place.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Plan your actions, and stick to what works best for you. Don’t promise more than you can deliver to impress someone.