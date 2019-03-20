KPD, MCSO report nearly non-existent DUI figures for St. Patrick’s Day

KINGMAN – While people most assuredly still enjoyed themselves over St. Patrick’s Day weekend, it appears they did so responsibly as the Kingman Police Department made only one DUI arrest and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office made none.

“I’d like to think that our pre-warning people had something to do with it, because we put up our messaging warning people to use other modes of transportation,” said KPD Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper.

He also said that having extra officers out on patrol over the weekend likely had something to do with the low DUI count. He called that extra manpower a “visual deterrent.”

According to U.S. Department of Transportation Traffic Safety Marketing, St. Patrick’s Day is “one of the deadliest holidays on our nation’s roads.” Between 2013 and 2017, St. Patrick’s Day weekends saw 234 lives lost due to drunk-driving crashes. Fifty-nine of those lives were lost during 2017’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

“I would say I was surprised, but we’re pleased that’s all we had,” the deputy chief said. “People that make plans ahead of time, that’s a good thing. That is a job well done if that’s what people chose to do. I’m very thankful.”