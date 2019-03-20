OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 20
Weather  67.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

KPD, MCSO report nearly non-existent DUI figures for St. Patrick’s Day

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: March 20, 2019 12:52 p.m.

KINGMAN – While people most assuredly still enjoyed themselves over St. Patrick’s Day weekend, it appears they did so responsibly as the Kingman Police Department made only one DUI arrest and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office made none.

“I’d like to think that our pre-warning people had something to do with it, because we put up our messaging warning people to use other modes of transportation,” said KPD Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper.

He also said that having extra officers out on patrol over the weekend likely had something to do with the low DUI count. He called that extra manpower a “visual deterrent.”

According to U.S. Department of Transportation Traffic Safety Marketing, St. Patrick’s Day is “one of the deadliest holidays on our nation’s roads.” Between 2013 and 2017, St. Patrick’s Day weekends saw 234 lives lost due to drunk-driving crashes. Fifty-nine of those lives were lost during 2017’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

“I would say I was surprised, but we’re pleased that’s all we had,” the deputy chief said. “People that make plans ahead of time, that’s a good thing. That is a job well done if that’s what people chose to do. I’m very thankful.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
20
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
20
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
22
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*