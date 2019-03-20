KPD, MCSO report nearly non-existent DUI figures for St. Patrick’s Day

KINGMAN – While people most assuredly still enjoyed themselves over St. Patrick’s Day weekend, it appears they did so responsibly as the Kingman Police Department made only one DUI arrest and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office made none.
“I’d like to think that our pre-warning people had something to do with it, because we put up our messaging warning people to use other modes of transportation,” said KPD Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper.
He also said that having extra officers out on patrol over the weekend likely had something to do with the low DUI count. He called that extra manpower a “visual deterrent.”
According to U.S. Department of Transportation Traffic Safety Marketing, St. Patrick’s Day is “one of the deadliest holidays on our nation’s roads.” Between 2013 and 2017, St. Patrick’s Day weekends saw 234 lives lost due to drunk-driving crashes. Fifty-nine of those lives were lost during 2017’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
“I would say I was surprised, but we’re pleased that’s all we had,” the deputy chief said. “People that make plans ahead of time, that’s a good thing. That is a job well done if that’s what people chose to do. I’m very thankful.”
- Obituary
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- Motorcycle crash leaves operator with serious injuries
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- A historic issue: Kingman addresses World War II dross site
- No more Boy Scouts camps at Levi Levi
- Medicare penalizes KRMC for readmissions
- Hands-free violation warnings trump citations
- Butler structure fire leaves two dogs dead
- Vinyl is back in Kingman
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93
- STORM UPDATE: Driving conditions are horrible, don't unless necessary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Hualapai Mountain Road traffic diverted, teenagers arrested for disorderly conduct
- Obituary
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
20
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
20
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
22
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*