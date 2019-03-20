KRMC duo wins award for exemplifying patient care

KINGMAN – Humbling is the word Justin Garrison used to describe how it felt receiving the Physician/Physician Assistant Partnership of the Year award from the Arizona State Association of Physician Assistants during the ASAPA Spring Conference on March 8 in Prescott.

Garrison, a physician with Kingman Regional Medical Center, and his assistant, Kurtis Manley, won the award for collaborating to improve patient care.

“I think all and all it’s really cool and humbling to be recognized on a state platform on what we’re doing here in Kingman,” Garrison said. “I couldn’t ask for a better partner to make the job easy and efficient.”

Garrison and Manley have worked together since Garrison completed his family practice residency with KRMC in 2016. Since then they have implemented new programs to reduce hospital readmission rates, train new providers and continue to offer exemplary care for patients.

“We’ve been able to reduce the rate significantly to keep patients at home and out of the hospital,” Garrison said.

Kaylee Herrero, a physician assistant at Kingman Orthopedics nominated the winning pair. Herrero completed some of her own training with Manley and witnessed first-hand the mutual respect in Manley’s and Garrison’s working relationship.