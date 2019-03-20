KRMC duo wins award for exemplifying patient care

KINGMAN – Humbling is the word Justin Garrison used to describe how it felt receiving the Physician/Physician Assistant Partnership of the Year award from the Arizona State Association of Physician Assistants during the ASAPA Spring Conference on March 8 in Prescott.
Garrison, a physician with Kingman Regional Medical Center, and his assistant, Kurtis Manley, won the award for collaborating to improve patient care.
“I think all and all it’s really cool and humbling to be recognized on a state platform on what we’re doing here in Kingman,” Garrison said. “I couldn’t ask for a better partner to make the job easy and efficient.”
Garrison and Manley have worked together since Garrison completed his family practice residency with KRMC in 2016. Since then they have implemented new programs to reduce hospital readmission rates, train new providers and continue to offer exemplary care for patients.
“We’ve been able to reduce the rate significantly to keep patients at home and out of the hospital,” Garrison said.
Kaylee Herrero, a physician assistant at Kingman Orthopedics nominated the winning pair. Herrero completed some of her own training with Manley and witnessed first-hand the mutual respect in Manley’s and Garrison’s working relationship.
- Obituary
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- No more Boy Scouts camps at Levi Levi
- Motorcycle crash leaves operator with serious injuries
- Medicare penalizes KRMC for readmissions
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Butler structure fire leaves two dogs dead
- Vinyl is back in Kingman
- Mohave 911
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- STORM UPDATE: Driving conditions are horrible, don't unless necessary
- Hualapai Mountain Road traffic diverted, teenagers arrested for disorderly conduct
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
- She’s a firefighter: Melissa Ford, Kingman Fire Departments’ only female firefighter, works just as hard as everyone else
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
20
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
20
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
22
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*