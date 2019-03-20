OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 20
Weather  58.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

KRMC duo wins award for exemplifying patient care

From left to right: Justin Garrison and Kurtis Manley, pose with their award from the Arizona State Association of Physician Assistants during the ASAPA Spring Conference March 8 in Prescott. (Photo courtesy of KRMC)

From left to right: Justin Garrison and Kurtis Manley, pose with their award from the Arizona State Association of Physician Assistants during the ASAPA Spring Conference March 8 in Prescott. (Photo courtesy of KRMC)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: March 20, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Humbling is the word Justin Garrison used to describe how it felt receiving the Physician/Physician Assistant Partnership of the Year award from the Arizona State Association of Physician Assistants during the ASAPA Spring Conference on March 8 in Prescott.

Garrison, a physician with Kingman Regional Medical Center, and his assistant, Kurtis Manley, won the award for collaborating to improve patient care.

“I think all and all it’s really cool and humbling to be recognized on a state platform on what we’re doing here in Kingman,” Garrison said. “I couldn’t ask for a better partner to make the job easy and efficient.”

Garrison and Manley have worked together since Garrison completed his family practice residency with KRMC in 2016. Since then they have implemented new programs to reduce hospital readmission rates, train new providers and continue to offer exemplary care for patients.

“We’ve been able to reduce the rate significantly to keep patients at home and out of the hospital,” Garrison said.

Kaylee Herrero, a physician assistant at Kingman Orthopedics nominated the winning pair. Herrero completed some of her own training with Manley and witnessed first-hand the mutual respect in Manley’s and Garrison’s working relationship.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman PA recognized as 'distinguished fellow'
Kingman Photo: High Five
Meadview patients get prescription assist from KRMC
Column: Nationwide doctor shortage shapes KRMC training strategies
Meadview clinic now open again

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
20
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
20
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
22
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*