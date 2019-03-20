Letter | Holocaust denier debate

Several years ago, I watched a Holocaust denier debate with a Holocaust survivor. This took place at a major Eastern U.S. university. The Holocaust survivor was given the last comment. He said, “A man with experience need never bow before a man with an argument.”

There are profound debates which should be taking place in America today about the criminal justice system, foreign policy, the utterly compromised mainstream media and entertainment industries, and other vital topics such as health treatment, border security, and – perhaps the most taboo subject of all – the extremely controversial and increasingly rickety financial system.

It is a very natural, and very uninformed, propensity of individuals, communities, and a national culture to – frankly – be in denial of the various holocausts taking place in their midst. The old canard of Denial not being a river in Egypt comes to mind. It’s already costing all but the elites plenty in dollars, lost rights, global enmity, and even your lives.

It’s an historical principle that the greater the tyranny or folly characterizing a culture, the greater the risk of spotlighting it publicly. Powerful interests are at stake. But there comes a time when – to selectively focus here on the Government-film industry collusion which Senator Dianne Feinstein acknowledged on the Senate floor in August 2016 – you watch a film such as the 1998 “Enemy Of The State,” where two of the nation’s most popular actors lay out the 9/11 attacks on New York City three years beforehand, and you experience a heightened regard for those who gave everything for this country. Or you do not, in which case you have just wasted a couple minutes here of the precious time that God has given you on this Earth to make your eternal statement. Considered that way, the cost of doing so is seen in the proper light.

Anyone who has paid that high cost can say, along with the Holocaust survivor, “a man with experience need never bow before a man with an argument.” That man stood for something, which is good. But it’s better to act on things.