Local students participate in Kick Butts Day to unite against tobacco use

KINGMAN – According to Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, in Arizona about 26,500 high school students smoke and about 839,700 Arizonan adults smoke.
Students part of the Kingman Youth Coalition Beating Up Teen Tobacco are trying to lower the number of smokers in Arizona.
Students from Kingman Academy of Learning participated in a health fair at the American Woodmark Wednesday morning to provide information about tobacco and e-cigarettes to various company employees.
Breanna Neitz, KYCBUTT student president decided to join the group because her parents have been smoking for about 15 years and she decided to help them “kick butts.”
“They’ve been wanting to stop forever,” Neitz said. “I was able to get on their backs about it and helped them stop smoking.”
Neitz really enjoys being part of this coalition to inform her peers about the ingredients cigarettes contain.
“Most people don’t know what’s in it so sitting here seeing how disgusted their faces are gives me that joy teaching them,” Neitz said.
Chantelle Marez, a KAOL student with KYCBUTT, said she also joined because members of her family were smokers.
Students from all over the country participated Wednesday on Kick Butts Day to unite against tobacco use. Students this year focused on kicking Juul, e-cigarette use among youth across the country.
