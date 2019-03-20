Obituary Notice | Daniel Duke George Earl Westfall

Mr. Daniel Duke George Earl Westfall, born on April 11, 1942 in Los Angeles, California, to the late Theda Beauchamp Westfall and the late William Westfall, passed away at age 76 on Feb. 27, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona.
Daniel served in the Marine Corps from 1959 to 1965 and he also worked in the industrial industry as an electrician at James Harting until he retired in 2000.
He was married to Patricia Westfall for many years. Daniel was the partner of Clary Bunkers.
He was preceded in death by his stepmother; Dee Westfall.
Daniel is survived by his son; Jason Westfall, sister; Linda Langford, grandchildren; Jordan Westfall, Reid Westfall, and Riley Westfall, great-grandchildren; Pierce Westfall and Vera Westfall and friends; Bonnie Mackey, Wayne Mackey, and Kenny Bergman. He also leaves behind his adored dog; Miss Daisy.
He had many hobbies including fishing, camping, and remodeling his home. Services will be private.
- Obituary
