Obituary | Marjorie McKinney Anderson

Marjorie McKinney Anderson, 102, slipped away peacefully Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at her residence in Waddell, Arizona, surrounded by her family. Marjorie was a faithful wife, devoted mother, loving grandma and Gigi, sister, aunt, and dear friend.

Born July 12, 1916 at Bar CL Ranch in Courtland, Cochise County, Arizona, the fourth of nine children born to Charles (Charlie) L. McKinney and Ada E. Halderman. Marjorie attended Arizona State Teacher’s College (Arizona State University) and then transferred to the University of Arizona where she met H. Lynn Anderson, a good friend of her brother. They were married June 28, 1936 establishing a long and productive partnership.

Marjorie was a rancher, farmer, and a savvy businesswoman. She and Lynn farmed Fennemore Farms in Western Maricopa County and ranched the Willows Ranch in Mohave County, and the U Bar Ranch in Grant County, New Mexico.

Marjorie is preceded in death by parents Charles and Ada, husband H. Lynn Anderson, and infant daughter Ada as well as sisters, Ruth Bracher, Lillian Jackson, and brothers, Walter McKinney, Ivan McKinney, Robert McKinney, Hughes McKinney and Mark McKinney. She is survived by son Stuart (wife Carol) Anderson, Kingman Arizona, daughters Marcia (husband Ron) Wheat, Waddell, Arizona and Tamara (husband David) Ogilvie, Silver City, New Mexico, and sister, Frances Duncan, Tucson, Arizona. Additionally, Marjorie has eight grandchildren, Becky Hill, Margie Joy, Dr. James Anderson, Amy Schwab, Sara Inman, Ryan Ogilvie, Andrew Ogilvie, and Erin Kartchner, and 15 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.

Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 22, at the West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Ave., Glendale Arizona. 85301. Graveside service will follow at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the H. Lynn Anderson scholarship fund.

Checks should be made out to: University of Arizona Foundation with H. Lynn Anderson scholarship on the memo line.

Please mail donations to: Development and Alumni, Forbes 325, PO Box 210036, Tucson Arizona 85721-0036.