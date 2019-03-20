Obituary Notice | Candace Ann Hernandez

Originally Published: March 20, 2019 5:02 p.m.
Candace Ann Hernandez, 45, was born Sunday, Jan. 13,1974 in Inglewood, California and passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona.
