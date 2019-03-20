OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 20
Weather  58.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary Notice | Candace Ann Hernandez

Originally Published: March 20, 2019 5:02 p.m.

Candace Ann Hernandez, 45, was born Sunday, Jan. 13,1974 in Inglewood, California and passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Death Notice | Suelaine Ann Lewis
Obituary | Alicia Collins
Obituary Notice | Lloyd Seeley
In Memory Of: Helen Mary Ball and Willard Harold Ball
Obituary Notice | Jack Eugene Darling

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: