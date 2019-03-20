Obituary Notice | Jack Eugene Darling

Jack Eugene Darling was born December 24, 1938 in Los Angles, California and passed away March 13, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona.
Jack is preceded in death by his father; Thomas L. Darling and mother; Adelia L. Kasper. He leaves behind his wife of 59 years; Karen J. (Johnson) Darling, his children; Judith A. Chestnut (John) of Woodbine, GA, Donald W. Darling of Kingman, AZ, Katherine L Mahoney of Temecula, CA and Edward E. Darling of Kingman, AZ. He also leaves behind five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held in Kingman, Arizona on April 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
- Obituary
