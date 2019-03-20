OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 20
Weather  58.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary Notice | Jack Eugene Darling

Originally Published: March 20, 2019 4:58 p.m.

Jack Eugene Darling was born December 24, 1938 in Los Angles, California and passed away March 13, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona.

Jack is preceded in death by his father; Thomas L. Darling and mother; Adelia L. Kasper. He leaves behind his wife of 59 years; Karen J. (Johnson) Darling, his children; Judith A. Chestnut (John) of Woodbine, GA, Donald W. Darling of Kingman, AZ, Katherine L Mahoney of Temecula, CA and Edward E. Darling of Kingman, AZ. He also leaves behind five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held in Kingman, Arizona on April 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary | Jack Wells
Obituary | Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Mulder
Obituary Notice | Daniel Duke George Earl Westfall
Obituary | Nancy Sapp
Obituary | Robert Markin

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: