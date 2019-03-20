Senior Softball Championships come to Kingman

KINGMAN – There will be quite a few new faces in town this weekend as more than 1,500 people from all over North America will come to Kingman for the 2019 Spring World Senior Softball USA Championships.

Ryan Fruhwirth, recreation coordinator for Kingman, said the City has been in talks with SSUSA for about a year. The event, typically held in Mesquite, will this year primarily be held in Kingman and Bullhead City.

“They were looking for outside venues that had reasonable field rates, but also had to have appropriate climate for this time of year,” Fruhwirth explained.

Kingman, Arizona has both. He said with many of the teams coming from back east or even from Canada, Arizona’s climate is a big draw.

“They love to come out here and put on sunscreen when everyone back home is still shoveling snow,” Fruhwirth said.

There are about 129 teams participating in the championships, 60 of which will come to Kingman. Fruhwirth estimates that when taking into account spouses of the ball players, the event will lead to about 1,500 people coming to Kingman. He said that could mean great things for the Kingman economy.

“When you uproot a tournament, it’s almost a forgone conclusion you’re going to lose teams,” Fruhwirth said. “This particular tournament bucked that trend.”

Josh Noble, City tourism director, said that events like this, be it tournaments, conventions or something else, are big for Kingman because people stay in town for the whole day if not longer. That translates to shopping, hotel stays and three meals a day.

Noble estimates that this weekend’s event, when taking into account direct and indirect impacts, could bring around $680,000 to the City of Kingman.

“It’s big for Kingman,” Noble said.

Teams will be comprised of men and women ages 40 to 85, which Fruhwirth says gives community members a unique opportunity.

“With the teams being as young as 40 and as old as 85, they’re going to get to see some people out there who are really inspiring,” Fruhwirth said.

The tournament will begin at 8 a.m. each of the three days it’s in Kingman: Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The event will see use of all seven fields at Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St.

The community is invited to watch the championships, which is being hosted by Kingman’s own Kingman Senior Softball. Admission is free, as is parking. However, Fruhwirth reminds the public that there can be no outside alcohol and no non-service animals. There will also be concessions and merchandise available.

“It’s a whopper,” Fruhwirth said. “We have not had a tournament of this size in many, many years.”