Subs for charity: Kingman Cancer Care Unit to receive proceeds from Jersey Mike’s fundraiser

KINGMAN – March is the month of giving for Jersey Mike’s.

More than 1,520 locations across the country will join forces with more than 200 local charities for its Ninth annual Month of Giving fundraising campaign. The local sandwich shop on 3535 Stockton Hill Road is donating 100 percent of its proceeds to the Kingman Cancer Care Unit.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 and members from the KCCU will be there to greet customers and help out any way they can.

“We are thrilled and honored,” Janet Watson, KCCU president, said. “It’s fantastic that they know all about the KCCU and for what we do and what we stand for.”

Last year’s Month of Giving raised more than $6 million for local charities nationwide, and this year Jersey Mike’s wants to break last year’s record-setting total.

Throughout the month, the sandwich sub institution invites community members to make a donation to the location’s designated charity partner.