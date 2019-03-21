Apply to the Commission on Appellate Court Appointments
KINGMAN – Mohave County residents are now eligible to apply for a spot on the Commission on Appellate Court Appointments.
The Nominating Committee for the commission is now accepting applications. It is seeking non-attorneys who are informed and passionate about Arizona and its judiciary. One requirement is that the applicant does not hold governmental, elective or appointive office for profit.
The commission’s makeup is aimed at reflecting the diversity of Arizona. No more than five of the same political party can sit on the commission, and no more than two from any one county.
Applicants need to have resided in Arizona for at least five years, and should not be judges, retired judges or admitted to the practice of law before the Arizona Supreme Court.
Those interested in applying can do so by going to https://bc.azgovernor.gov/bc/form/boards-and-commissions-application.
Applications must be received no later than March 29. For further information, go to https://www.azcourts.gov/jnc/ or call the Governor’s Office of Boards and Commissions at 602-542-2449.
Information provided by the Governor’s Office
