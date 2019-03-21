City Council consent agenda wrap-up

KINGMAN – With a light agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, most of the highlights from the City Council proceedings came from the work session and the consent agenda, and here are some points of interest from the latter.

Council opened bids on Feb. 28 for the drilling, casing and pump testing of a reclaimed water recharge injection well at the Hilltop Wastewater Treatment Plant injection well No. 1. The project was recommended by the Reclaimed Water Reuse Study in 2016. On Tuesday, Council accepted the low bid from KP Ventures Well Drilling for $423,227.

Council also slightly expanded the scope of the Stockton Hill Road project. The first expansion adds a portion of Gordon drive between Stockton and N. Shadow Road to the mill and overlay work. The second is for the modification of a culvert crossing that goes across Stockton Hill Road south of Hillcrest Drive. That will see the addition of two 48-inch culverts across Stockton Hill Road to increase the crossing’s capacity, as it receives a significant amount of storm flow. Funding for the first addition, $79,750, comes from the Pavement Preservation Capital Projects Fund. The second, $251,798, will be paid from the Flood Control Fund.

Councilmembers approved a job order proposal from Kincheloe Construction for underground utility pipeline construction costing about $304,500. The work entails three new fire hydrants and 1,640 linear feet of 8-inch PVC water line on Pine and Sixth streets. Funding will come from the Water Capital Renewal Fund.

The one item pulled from the consent agenda was in regards to branding services, $64,000 to North Star, for the Kingman Economic Development and Planning Department. That item was pulled as the proposal for branding services was not included in the information provided to Council. That item was tabled, but will return once councilmembers have the opportunity to review that information.

