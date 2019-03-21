OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 21
Weather  39.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

City Council consent agenda wrap-up

Council on Tuesday slightly expanded the scope of the Stockton Hill Road project. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Council on Tuesday slightly expanded the scope of the Stockton Hill Road project. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: March 21, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – With a light agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, most of the highlights from the City Council proceedings came from the work session and the consent agenda, and here are some points of interest from the latter.

Council opened bids on Feb. 28 for the drilling, casing and pump testing of a reclaimed water recharge injection well at the Hilltop Wastewater Treatment Plant injection well No. 1. The project was recommended by the Reclaimed Water Reuse Study in 2016. On Tuesday, Council accepted the low bid from KP Ventures Well Drilling for $423,227.

Council also slightly expanded the scope of the Stockton Hill Road project. The first expansion adds a portion of Gordon drive between Stockton and N. Shadow Road to the mill and overlay work. The second is for the modification of a culvert crossing that goes across Stockton Hill Road south of Hillcrest Drive. That will see the addition of two 48-inch culverts across Stockton Hill Road to increase the crossing’s capacity, as it receives a significant amount of storm flow. Funding for the first addition, $79,750, comes from the Pavement Preservation Capital Projects Fund. The second, $251,798, will be paid from the Flood Control Fund.

Councilmembers approved a job order proposal from Kincheloe Construction for underground utility pipeline construction costing about $304,500. The work entails three new fire hydrants and 1,640 linear feet of 8-inch PVC water line on Pine and Sixth streets. Funding will come from the Water Capital Renewal Fund.

The one item pulled from the consent agenda was in regards to branding services, $64,000 to North Star, for the Kingman Economic Development and Planning Department. That item was pulled as the proposal for branding services was not included in the information provided to Council. That item was tabled, but will return once councilmembers have the opportunity to review that information.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Council talks injection well, Stockton Hill Road project
Work planned on Stockton Hill Road
Things to know for Council’s meeting Tuesday
Council will dig into well injection
5 things to know about the City Council meeting Dec. 19

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
22
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*