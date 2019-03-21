County library offers free ASL class for children

KINGMAN – Children and their families have the opportunity to learn American Sign Language.

The Mohave County Library Kingman branch is testing out a class for children ages 1 – 8 and their caregivers on how to sign. Attendees will learn how to sign 10 different colors and pets, such as dogs and cats.

Miss Starr, a senior library assistant, said families will engage in a story time and learn a few songs.

“We have books with words, do the little whiskers for care and we will do a greeting at the beginning called ‘hello friend’ and another at the end called ‘goodbye friend,” Miss Starr said.

Families will be taught through a teen volunteer that is fluent in ASL. The sign language class is a prototype to see how well it does, if it’s successful then classes will be offered regularly sometime around August.

Mohave County Library decided to take on ASL because the American Library Association has been promoting sign language.

“Younger children that don’t have the ability to speak can have the ability to sign,” she said. “It seems to be a good marriage between literary science and sign language.”

To take part of this free class, it’s from 11-11:30 a.m. Friday at 3269 N. Burbank St.

