The County sells properties online. This is what you need to know

AGATA POPEDA

apopeda@kdminer.com

KINGMAN – The County is preparing for an online auction of over 800 properties in Mohave County held by the State under tax deed. For the first time, the auction will take place online. The sale will kick off at noon on Tuesday, April 9 and end at 5 p.m. April 17, 2019.

The last time the County did the sale was in 2008 and the bidders had to show up in person. This year, the auction will be held through RealAuction (mohave.realtaxdeed.com), a company which also holds trainings.

The county will have an online training for potential bidders at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27. The interested parties must preregister for the training by calling (877) 361-7325 or by emailing customerservice@realauction.com.

Asked about what type of properties will be available for sale, Clerk of the Board Ginny Anderson said she can’t give one answer.

“All types of properties, all over the county,” she said, sending people over to the website: https://www.mohavecounty.us/ContentPage.aspx?id=113&cid=21 which includes a GPS tool to see all the properties with their exact location.

The auction is available to the public and people can register now. In order to participate in the sale, participants must complete the website registration process, agree to the terms of the online User Agreement, create a User ID and password, and place a valid deposit to start bidding on property.

While training is not mandatory in order to participate in the bidding process, it is encouraged. The Board will receive bids over the internet in real time. For any questions, the Clerk of the Board can be reached at (928) 753-0731.

General questions regarding over the counter deposits and payments can be addressed by the Mohave County Treasurer’s Office at (928) 753-0737.

General questions regarding the online auction site can be addressed by calling (877) 361-7325 or by emailing customerservice@realauction.com.