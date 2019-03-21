Event Calendar | March 22 & 23, 2019

Friday

Story Hour

10:30 - 11:30 A.M. at the Railroad Museum, 402 E. Andy Devine. 928-753-7995.

Show Me a Sign

This is a free event for children ages 3-8 and their families.

11 - 11:30 A.M. Come learn American Sign Language through stories, songs, games and movements at the Mohave County Library, 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665

SATURDAY

Stockton Hill Craft Fair & Swap Meet

8 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Cerbat Lanes, 3631 Stockton Hill Road. 702-373-7694.

Tri-State Video Game Championship

3 – 8 p.m. at Palo Christi Elementary School, 500 Maple St. 928-757-7919.

Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance

7 - 9:30 p.m. at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. 580-917-6043.